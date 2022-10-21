3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $591,680

Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-6! Holt Homes Presents The 1803 Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Dining, Laundry, Primary Suite with large closet, plus 2 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath all in this single story home! Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by the end of the year! Photos are of model home.