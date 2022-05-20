3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $593,950

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! This spacious Weatherford is light and bright with easy main floor living. First level offers great room with LVP flooring, gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, separate & connecting laundry room for ease & convenience, with a 1/25 bath for guests. The upper level boasts 2 additional bedrooms, full bath & media room for recreation. Be sure not to miss the covered backyard patio with fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining. Visit this sought-after SW location.