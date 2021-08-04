3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,000

Custom Built Single Level Home on a secluded lot of a Cul- De- Sac in Northwest Corvallis. Come and choose the finishes!!! Quiet Neighborhood, close to the Timberhill Shopping Center, Hospital, Multiple Businesses and Schools including Oregon State University within 10 minutes. Lot is ready for New Construction on this .17 acre lot. You aren't going to find anything like this for quite a while. Buyer to be able to choose Building plans and Features on home in congruency of the home progress.