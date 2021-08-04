Custom Built Single Level Home on a secluded lot of a Cul- De- Sac in Northwest Corvallis. Come and choose the finishes!!! Quiet Neighborhood, close to the Timberhill Shopping Center, Hospital, Multiple Businesses and Schools including Oregon State University within 10 minutes. Lot is ready for New Construction on this .17 acre lot. You aren't going to find anything like this for quite a while. Buyer to be able to choose Building plans and Features on home in congruency of the home progress.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SWEET HOME — The Willamette Valley county that has the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
- Updated
Roundabouts are coming to South Corvallis. It’s not clear how many or when, but they are coming.
- Updated
Effective Aug. 3, all Benton County employees and members of the public are required to wear face coverings in any indoor county facility.
- Updated
TOKYO — Jade Carey traveled the world for a spot in the Olympics. Germany. Qatar. Azerbaijan. Australia.
- Updated
It was a disheartening week of steps backward in terms of COVID-19 caseloads. While deaths have decreased, caseloads have soared and hospitali…
Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant has been named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.
- Updated
Oregon reported the highest single-day caseload of new COVID-19 infections in months, it was reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority. …
- Updated
The executive director of operations for Greater Albany Public Schools has resigned effective Sept. 22, citing a lack of trust in the district…
SWEET HOME — The Oregon Jamboree, wrapping up in Sweet Home today, brings a lot of business to the Linn County community. It also brings all t…
- Updated
The Oregon Jamboree, one of the biggest country music festivals in the state, kicks off this weekend in Sweet Home. The annual three-day affai…