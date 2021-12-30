3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $598,900

This coveted single-level home welcomes you through it’s covered front porch into a grand entry. The gourmet kitchen with oversized island opens to the spacious great room, with fireplace, and dining area with slider to the covered back patio. The primary suite features a raised ceiling and mstr bath with dbl vanity, large title shower, linen & walk-in closets. You’ll find a 2nd bdrm, bathroom, open & bright double-door Den/Optional 3rd bdrm, and laundry room with optional sink, along with a 2-car gar.