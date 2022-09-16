Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! This spacious Weatherford is light and bright with easy main floor living. First level offers Great room, gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, separate & connecting laundry room for ease & convenience, with a 1/2 bath for guests. The upper level boasts 2 additional bedrooms, full bath & media room for recreation. Be sure not to miss the covered backyard patio with fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining. Visit this sought-after SW location.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $598,950
