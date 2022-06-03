Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! This spacious Weatherford is light and bright with easy main floor living. First level offersGreat room with LVP flooring, gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, separate & connectinglaundry room for ease & convenience, with a 1/2 bath for guests. The upper level boasts 2 additional bedrooms, full bath &media room for recreation. Be sure not to miss the covered backyard patio w/ fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining.Visit this sought-after SW location.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $598,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 20 west of Blodgett on Tuesday, May 31.
When asked why he tried to set the courthouse ablaze, the suspect said, "It's my right," according to the affidavit.
Jacob Melton singled home Travis Bazzana with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning late Saturday night to give Oregon State an 8-7 win over UCLA.
The road to Omaha starts in Corvallis for the Oregon State baseball team.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oregon State was dealt some adversity before its Women’s College World Series opener against Florida on Thursday even started when it was announced that two-way standout Mariah Mazon would not play due to undisclosed circumstances.
A crowd gathered for Memorial Day ceremonies in Corvallis was drenched by a burst of rain but held its ground until relieved.
The Sweet Home Police Department has arrested a Linn County man for allegedly committing multiple sex crimes.
'Bullets were literally flying everywhere': Witness describe Oklahoma shooting that left 1 dead, 7 injured
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
Corvallis firefighters and recruits in a boat picked up a man stranded with a bicycle on an island in the Willamette River near the south end of town.
The restaurateurs are trying to buy the Oregon Electric Railroad Station building.