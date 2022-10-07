Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home to Ridgecrest! This spacious Weatherford is light and bright with easy main floor living. First level offers great room with LVP flooring, gas fireplace, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island,separate & connecting laundry room for ease & convenience, with a 1/2 bath for guests. The upper level boasts 2 additionalbedrooms, full bath & bonus room. Be sure not to miss the covered backyard patio with fenced backyard, perfect forentertaining. Visit this sought-after SW location.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $599,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies arrested Darren Michael Bland, Crescent Valley High assistant principal last month.
The mother of the victim told the defendant he got a “steal of a deal” with the plea agreement.
Also, a summary where all three gubernatorial candidates are at with fundraising.
Here's how next year's program will look different.
“Everything shook a little." … "It felt significant."
Corvallis leaders put the city's transit provider on notice: For breaking its contract with the city, it may be held financially accountable after some services were curtailed in September.
An explosion at a Millersburg rare metal refinery tied up all four Albany ambulances early Saturday and sent four to area hospitals, two with reportedly critical injuries.
A motorcyclist pulled a U-turn on the freeway, though investigators don't know why.
The one-time funds must be spent by the end of June 2023.
The Oregon State football team fell to 0-2 in Pac-12 Conference play with a 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah on Saturday. The Beavers drew a tough opening slate in conference play and over the past two weeks have shown the ability to compete at the highest level.