Start the new year in your new home!! This charming home is a great combination of old world charm with todays comforts. Gorgeous hardwood floors, stunning kitchen and bathroom updates, and space for everyone. If you love entertaining outdoors, you will love this covered deck with access from the kitchen. The spacious backyard is private and has tons of room to play! You can't beat the location! Quiet street with close access to many conveniences. You won't want to miss this one, come visit today!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A male was killed and a female suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near the Kings Valley Highway early …
The crash didn't happen at the Albany Municipal Airport. When news of the family's claim against the city first broke, it wasn't clear how they thought the city was negligent. Here's what their lawyer says.
Here's what residents of Corvallis need to know
Oregon State will face Utah State in the inaugural Los Angeles Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
The Benton County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 7 unanimously rejected a proposal by Republic Services to expand its Coffin Butte landfill.
Coronavirus infection levels are rising in Oregon, with Linn County posting some of the highest numbers.
Oregon State faces a proven Utah State football team when the sides meet in the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl on Dec. 18 in Inglewood, California.
After 90 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, Oregon State’s season came down to penalty kicks Saturday night against Clemson at …
Coaches normally make things as simple as possible for freshmen to ease the transition to a higher level of play.
The water won't get turned back on until spring. Here's what's going on.