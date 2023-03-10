NEW Home just starting in Ponderosa Ridge, open Thursday-Monday 11-5! Holt Homes Presents The 1898 Plan. Great Room with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining, and Primary Suite on main level. Upstairs Loft separates 2 bedrooms, plus full bath and laundry. Back slider opens to approximately 300 square foot deck showcasing territorial views. Still time to pick some selections and upgrades! Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. Photos are of previous model home.