 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $630,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $630,000

Immaculately maintained home in a highly desirable Corvallis neighborhood! 3 beds +2 bonus rooms, so 4 beds is easily possible. This property has a long list of amenities with the added luxury of access to a pool, & clubhouse. The easy exterior maintenance of this home gives you time to enjoy the gorgeous neighborhood park. This spacious home has elegant features including Brazilian Cherry Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and walk-in closets and extensive storage. Don't miss the video tour!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

Immediately after the Oregon State gymnastics team was knocked out of the Seattle Regional in the semifinal round last Thursday, senior Madi Dagen could feel nothing but the weight of the loss. The team placed third in its four-team session by the slimmest of margins and did not advance to Saturday’s regional final.

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News