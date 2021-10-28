Great curb appeal & well-maintained home with large rooms & easy flow. Huge kitchen opens to great room with access to patio. Large windows, fantastic light, plentiful square footage in formal living/office & dining room areas. Upper level has 2 generous bedrooms, full bath & huge master suite with large windows. New exterior & new interior paint, new carpet & new roof! Ready for move-in....centrally located, large fenced flat sunny rear yard, patio, garden & play areas.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $638,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Another didn't make it through the night after being rescued.
- Updated
Future shows, including Tuesday’s scheduled Warren Miller skiing film, remain up in the air.
- Updated
Oregon State found itself down 14-0 early and still behind by double digits at halftime before a momentum swing changed everything for the Beavers.
- Updated
Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy has resigned his post and returned to California.
- Updated
An Albany man has been arrested for a stabbing outside of a local bar on Friday night, according to a press release from the Albany Police Dep…
- Updated
According to the city, 'there's a severe shortage of transit drivers.'
- Updated
This is according to a magazine that should know. It's called The Analytical Scientist.
- Updated
The National Weather Services has issued a high wind advisory for the mid-Willamette Valley, including the cities of Corvallis, Albany and Leb…
- Updated
It involves tapping into a source of public tax monies. Here's how that will work.
- Updated
Using modeling, here are the trends the Oregon Health Authority is expecting.