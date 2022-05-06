WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK Holt Homes presents The 1898 plan. Great room layout with island kitchen, dining, and PRIMARY SUITE ON THE MAIN FLOOR. Upstairs 2 additional bedrooms and a LARGE LOFT. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $644,947
Related to this story
Most Popular
A railroad trestle fire in Corvallis took firefighters almost nine hours to put out Monday morning, May 2.
A proposed 42-acre housing development has clinched approval from the Corvallis City Council.
"Our reported cases are high. Really high."
A local teen went to the City Council seeking support. He received knowing nods and appreciation. But after some consideration, Mayor Paul Aziz says he won't declare June Pride month in Lebanon.
Here's how she is alleged to have done it.
The students at Kathryn Jones Harrison Elementary School in Corvallis — once known as Jefferson then Jaguar Elementary — received a special visit Thursday afternoon: Kathryn Jones Harrison herself, who laid eyes upon the school for the first time.
The call came in from the Corvallis area 911 system.
The Fire Department can't publicly say which 10 neighborhoods, but do hope everyone considers planning ahead just the same.
The city-owned Majestic Theatre in Corvallis is facing a budget crisis that may result in fewer shows at the beloved institution, a prospect that has some in the community campaigning the city for more money.
Mark Henderson has been selected as the new principal of Philomath High School, succeeding interim-principal Brent Belveal. Henderson will begin his position with the district July 1.