Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Superb home in Timberhill w/ a great view of the foothills, only mins to parks & shopping. Welcoming foyer & bright living RM, open kitchen w/ lrg center island & pantry, cozy family rm w/ gas fireplace, spacious dining w/ sliding door to back patio. Extensive hardwood floors newly refinished. Primary Ste w/ vaulted ceilings, his/her closets w/ cedar floor trims, separate tub & shower. 2 more BRs, office & laundry upstairs. Lrg patio w/ hot tub, well landscaped w/ planters. GFA heating w/ AC, 2-car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $649,700
