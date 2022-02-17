 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $649,700

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $649,700

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Superb home in Timberhill w/ a great view of the foothills, only mins to parks & shopping. Welcoming foyer & bright living RM, open kitchen w/ lrg center island & pantry, cozy family rm w/ gas fireplace, spacious dining w/ sliding door to back patio. Extensive hardwood floors newly refinished. Primary Ste w/ vaulted ceilings, his/her closets w/ cedar floor trims, separate tub & shower. 2 more BRs, office & laundry upstairs. Lrg patio w/ hot tub, well landscaped w/ planters. GFA heating w/ AC, 2-car garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News