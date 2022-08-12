 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $652,162

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-6! Holt Homes presents The 2278 plan. Great room layout with island kitchen, dining, laundry room, OFFICE AND PRIMARY SUITE ALL ON THE MAIN FLOOR. Upstairs 2 additional bedrooms and a bonus/loft. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model

