Stunning and spacious townhome in NW Corvallis. This elegant space has been tastefully renovated top to bottom with high end, quality features and finishes. New:roof, int/ext paint, epoxy floor in garage, carpet, updated bathrooms w/heated tile floors, freestanding soak tub and walk in rain showers. Beautiful custom granite countertops and backsplash throughout. Expanded kitchen island w/gas cook top, prep sink & new SS appliances. Backs up to greenbelt. Main floor primary suite and MORE! Must See!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $663,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A major property investor and developer has applied to build a Starbucks in one of Corvallis’ larger shopping centers at a traffic-heavy inter…
Alsea principal sues district for $3.7 million-plus
Learn how the BA.2 subvariant is moving in the state.
In times of war, ordinary people are often called upon for extraordinary deeds.
The union that represents the employees is asking to bargain over a telework policy, and if that doesn’t happen its lawyers will get involved.
Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housi…
Regarding the article “Group claiming racism plans protest at Corvallis Fred Meyer”: I am taking issue with implications of this article.
SALEM (AP) — A driver crashed their car into a homeless encampment in Salem early Sunday morning, killing four people and injuring three more,…
A trio of Corvallis sophomores is taking their science fair project to the next level, a project that hones in a local controversy.
Q: My ex was always verbally abusive. He would call me terrible names and never cared if the kids were around. Now that we have broken up, he's upped the ante. The kids are coming home with terrible stories, and I'm confident he's saying terrible things about me to the kids. What's good ex-etiquette?