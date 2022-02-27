 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $685,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $685,000

Gorgeous, move in ready 2015 built home with views of the Cascade Mountains and wetlands. Open concept living space, beautiful cabinetry and Blk Quartz countertops. Natural light floods the entire home. Virtual tour and pics to be loaded up with in 24 hours or come see for yourself! Open House 02/27/2022, 1 - 4 pm.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News