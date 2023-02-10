Everything is here! Perfect location custom built home by Adair. This open concept Great Room is perfect for entertaining, while the Primary Suite has been thoughtfully designed for privacy and relaxation.It’s a rare combination: single-level home that checks all your boxes. And yet, The Adair custom built home does. With three bedrooms and a flexible den/dining/fourth bedroom, this plan is full of attentive details: a covered porch to welcome your guests, large walk-in closets off every bedroom.