3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $699,000

Welcome home to this tastefully updated single level beauty on a corner lot. What more could you ask for? 3 bedrooms plus office, 2.5 bathrooms on 1.38 acres with a 2000 sq. ft. shop in a coveted and quiet neighborhood. Gorgeous LVP floors throughout, completely updated kitchen with full subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and gas range, refrigerator included. Master bedroom with walk in closet and slider to back patio. GFA, Central AC and tankless water heater. 3 bay shop with RV garage.