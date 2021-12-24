 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $707,761

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $707,761

Brand New Construction by Legend Homes & beautiful new Corvallis neighborhood. Move-in ready. The “McKenzie American”. Desirable floorplan inc. main level living with Master Suite on main level! 3 bedrooms with a bonus/media room. Grn built & energy efficient and extended home warranty.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Dec. 19)

Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Dec. 19)

Raspberries to changes with math instruction at the Corvallis School District, and to the Benton County Planning Commission for denying an expansion of the Coffin Butte landfill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News