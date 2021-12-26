 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $79,900

Welcome home to this 55+ community! This wonderful neighborhood is highly coveted and convenient to many Corvallis conveniences. This home is a good sense home and high energy efficient. Spacious floorplan with vaulted ceilings and great natural light. The primary bedroom is on a separate side from the secondary bedrooms. This home sits on a cul de sac towards the back of the park. This home is move in ready and ready for you!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News