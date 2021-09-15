 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $80,000

Split bedroom floor plan allows the home to live large! Plenty of space, including 3 bedrooms and a large den/bonus room. New flooring installed. The landscaping and mature fruit trees add to the serene setting. The covered porch provides a bonus area that is perfect for year-round enjoyment. Easy access from from Walnut Blvd, with ramped entry at carport. The tie downs have already been installed. Located in a 55+ park. Call today to make this your new home!

