3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $89,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Perfect price and location! Home highlights include laminate flooring, open concept, vaulted ceilings, large master suite separate from the other 2 bedrooms. Fully fenced backyard with a deck, private corner lot location with a covered carport and shed. Five minute drive to Corvallis, near hospital, shopping, Mtn view elem, G3 Fitness, and hiking trails. Park rent is $600/month and incl cable, garbage, RV storage, sewer, and water.