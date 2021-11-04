3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $898,000

Meticulously maintained one-owner, Guilder-built custom home in lovely SW neighborhood. Classic, timeless design, wonderful natural light from window walls with peekaboo mountain views. Lg kit w/2 sinks/refrigs, no-step slate entry, primary suite on main w/ lg tiled shower, new wd floors in kitchen/great room w/wood burning fp, 2nd fp in living room. LL has lg family room w/party kitchen, 2 BR & office, outside access, dual living potential. So much storage throughout, many wonderful custom details!