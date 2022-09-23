 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $91,500

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $91,500

Back on the market due to no fault of the seller. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2018 home is clean, well maintained and beaming with natural light throughout. Beautifully updated bathrooms. Partially fenced yard and located on a cul-de-sac.

