This elegant home's open floor plan is illuminated with natural light from an abundance of windows. The spacious kitchen includes top of the line appliances, an island, eating area, wet bar/buffet with granite countertops and white painted cabinets. The luxurious office features custom cabinetry and stone counters. A masterfully designed landscape includes a covered patio with skylights, outdoor kitchen, fountains, stone patios, deck and pergola. Located in a peaceful neighborhood near MLK park.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two university professors are asking for $728,400 from a Corvallis neurologist/landlord, alleging contaminated drinking water with toxic level…
A Corvallis business owner and pilot has died following a plane crash in St. Augustine, Florida.
Restaurants are re-opening, mask mandates are lifting, and people in the mid-valley are returning to work and pre-COVID-19 employment rates.
Downtown Corvallis is one of the best downtowns in Oregon, with a vibrant mix of restaurants and shops, a stellar Saturday market, parks and p…
The incident involved an attempted escape by scaling a building and a jump into a police vehicle's open window, officers say.
Araceli Acosta was named the 2022 Youth of the Year representative at the annual Corvallis Boys and Girls Club luncheon Friday afternoon, March 4.
Large trucks are risking damage to a heavily used Willamette River crossing in Corvallis a year after state transportation officials limited v…
Documents from the safety investigation reveal a district divided.
A Corvallis community group argues city staff disregarded public process, zoning rules and rising pollution levels in a decision regarding a g…
An Albany man has been arrested and is suspected of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.