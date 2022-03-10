3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $925,000

This elegant home's open floor plan is illuminated with natural light from an abundance of windows. The spacious kitchen includes top of the line appliances, an island, eating area, wet bar/buffet with granite countertops and white painted cabinets. The luxurious office features custom cabinetry and stone counters. A masterfully designed landscape includes a covered patio with skylights, outdoor kitchen, fountains, stone patios, deck and pergola. Located in a peaceful neighborhood near MLK park.