Heavenly property nestled in a charming Better Homes and Garden setting. Privacy and close to town. Cheerful kitchen/dining area with gas fireplace, overlooking grape arbor. Spacious living room with floor to ceiling book cases and attached sunroom. Den/Family Room. Sound system inside and out. Incredible landscaping on automatic sprinkler system. Greenhouse, fruit trees and garden area. Lovely views from every window. Wrap around porch, brick patio and two stone patios, one with built in gas firepit.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $960,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Effective Aug. 3, all Benton County employees and members of the public are required to wear face coverings in any indoor county facility.
The very first physician ever hired by Samaritan Health Services — a doctor who was part of a team that won a Nobel Peace Prize in the 1980s —…
- Updated
Oregon State University is moving into a new round of construction.
- Updated
Oregon reported the highest single-day caseload of new COVID-19 infections in months, it was reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority. …
SWEET HOME — The Willamette Valley county that has the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
- Updated
There were 970 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported by the Oregon Health Authority. There were four new deaths, bringing t…
- Updated
Corvallis police have released further details about the shooting in July that put a 22-year-old man in the hospital. An Albany man has been a…
- Updated
Benton County has received financial assistance that will allow it to jump-start a key piece of its proposed justice improvement program.
It wasn't the largest River Rhythms concert ever, but with an estimated 13,000 fans and an elbow-to-elbow dance floor that flowed to the front…
- Updated
A tiny house project in Albany for up to 27 homes is one step closer to reality with the award of a $600,000 state grant.