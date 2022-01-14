Perfectly perfect! Darling open living home nestled on just over one acre of flat fenced useable land, plenty of room for RV parking and shop! Home has a spacious, well planned kitchen, vaulted ceilings, generous use of large windows and has been extremely well cared for. You'll love the gorgeous gardening areas, well built chicken coop and a large covered patio waiting all waiting for YOU!
3 Bedroom Home in Crabtree - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fire may have been inevitable. Here's what the fire marshal and the tenants have to say. They join a choir of prior complaints about the landlords.
A developer plans for a five-story building with “extended stay” hotel rooms and apartments on the south side of Northwest Cornell Avenue near…
Corvallis school board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12 his candidacy for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, which in…
Hemp compounds can help prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells, according to a study led by Oregon State University …
“I wonder if we just need to tap the brakes and get a handle on this area of town,” said one planning commissioner.
The changes affect sites in Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon.
On the table is an “intermediate” increase to parking rates and fines.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths in Tuesday’s report.
Benton County man among state's new COVID-19-related deaths
COVID-19 is to blame. Here's how many students and staff members are impacted by the disease.