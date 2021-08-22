 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $345,000

Amazing opportunity to own this 1935 farm house and make it your own. This home is nestled with mature trees around it on over an acre right across from Halsey Memorial Park. Inside you will find, large rooms with hardwood floors, high ceilings with a great floor plan. upstairs are 2 bedrooms, and a large storage area (or nook). Lots of room to spread outside, train tracks behind house run a route about once a week.

