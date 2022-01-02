Immaculate home on super sized lot that backs up to 40 acres of farm land! Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and slider to patio in living room, some newer flooring, pantry & small breakfast bar in kitchen, laminate floors in kitchen and dining room and peaceful views of pastureland. Plant shelf in vaulted master; nicely landscaped front yard in area of similar homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $396,900
