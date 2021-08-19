3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $1,500,000

Amazing property situated in the Willamette Valley EVA Route. Mostly flat, perfect for grass seed, cattle, hazel nuts, row crops, etc. Property boasts a spring fed pond & views of the valley rolling hills. Recent improvements inc. new galvanized fencing & cross fencing. Home has been updated w/ all new flooring, ext. paint, enlarged covered deck & new heat pump. Beautiful & big historic red barn in working condition & several out buildings. Don't miss out on a wonderful opportunity! Best Value in the area!!