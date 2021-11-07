 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $329,900

The interior of the home is really quite lovely. Super move in ready! NEW from year 2018; Flooring throughout, Heat pump, Dishwasher, Water heater & Roof. Vaulted ceilings. All kitchen appliances included plus kitchen island too. Other recent kitchen upgrades. Smart home features. Larger corner lot w/paver patio & firepit. Raised garden beds. Side street access to lot. This is something you've got to come to see!Open house Sunday 11/7/21 @ 12-3pm

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

I sometimes consult with overweight patients who are considering bariatric (weight loss) surgery. For some individuals, the need to take specific vitamin and mineral supplements for the rest of their lives is not an easy to pill to swallow. To not do so, however, puts them at risk for serious nutrient deficiencies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News