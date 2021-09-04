Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Great single level home, vaulted ceilings, open great room concept, Eat in kitchen with upgraded gas stove. Master features walk-in closet & vaulted ceiling. Back yard features pavers and covered patio, play house also included. Friendly neighborhood & close proximity to downtown. Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $345,000
The first evacuation notice has been issued for the Bull Complex Fire burning in Marion County. So far, the level 1 (“Be Ready”) evacuation no…
A 69-year-old woman was killed on Sunday in Philomath after she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and North Ninth Street.
Oregon has set a new record for COVID-19 deaths in a single day.
No one wants to go backwards in terms of COVID-19 restrictions, such as capacity limitations, school closures and more. We’ve already experien…
The Corvallis City Council meets Thursday with the Benton County Board of Commissioners in a 4 p.m. work session on homelessness.
The Intensive Care Unit of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center is packed with patients. Some of them have serious cases of COVID-19 and are…
Fourteen people were arrested and 1,400 pounds of pot were seized in Lebanon in connection to two large scale marijuana grows last week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,449 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state’s case total up to 281,513.
A Sweet Home resident was arrested after reportedly stabbing another man in Upper Sankey Park in Sweet Home on Sunday afternoon.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio and Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield received a tour Wednesday of the space that will be used for Benton County’s new Crisis Center.