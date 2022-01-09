Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 2 story home with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms plus bonus room. Gas forced air heating and gas fireplace in living room. Updated water heater. Spacious back yard and double car garage. Great first home or investment property!
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $354,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fire may have been inevitable. Here's what the fire marshal and the tenants have to say. They join a choir of prior complaints about the landlords.
Here's what's physically going to happen — and which streets are closed — during the demolition.
Apartments are envisioned there. It's been a very long haul to get to this point, including a stop at the Oregon Supreme Court.
Protocols remain the same — for now.
Capacity for the Beavers' coming football season will be lower. Find out by how much.
Corvallis residents and beyond were treated to a loud boom on Friday morning, Jan. 7, when workers set explosives and imploded the west side o…
A crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County left one dead Wednesday morning, Jan. 5.
A large crowd turns out in front of the Benton County Courthouse to rally behind democracy.
Gary Payton II has long been known as a defensive stopper without much offensive game.
Also, Gov. Kate Brown also ordered the Oregon National Guard to deploy 500 "non-clinically trained" members to help relieve hospital staff.