3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $354,900

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $354,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 2 story home with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms plus bonus room. Gas forced air heating and gas fireplace in living room. Updated water heater. Spacious back yard and double car garage. Great first home or investment property!

