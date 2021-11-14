Remodeled Summer 2021: New carpet, new vinyl flooring, new countertops and backsplash in kitchen, new blinds, new roof!! Come and check this spacious and cozy place that you can call HOME... Move in Ready!!
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $370,000
-
- Updated
