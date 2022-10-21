3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $388,990

Vaulted ceilings span the dining room as well as the spacious living room. An optional partition can separate these rooms for private dining and living spaces. The kitchen provides ample counter space and cupboard storage is uniquely positioned in the front of the home. The main suite is expansive, features two spacious closets and an ensuite with dual vanity.Sharing the second bathroom, the other two bedrooms are sizable, one providing an oversized closet.