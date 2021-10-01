3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $399,500

Efficiently designed single level corner lot home. 9' ceilings throughout. 2 front bedrooms share a bathroom and provide privacy to the master located on the other end of the home. Open kitchen offers plenty of counter space and storage with pantry closet. Living room and adjoining dining area provide great entertainment space. Master boasts a dual vanity bathroom with large walk-in closet. Home is fully fenced, front yard landscaped with sod and bushes and includes UGS and home includes AC.