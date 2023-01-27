3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $409,900

This newly built home features a huge 22' gated RV Pad, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms--Perfect!Home is a short 5 min drive to booming downtown Independence and 21 min drive to downtown Salem. Featuring modern trends we know and love: Grand vaulted ceilings, Open concept floor plan, and a large primary suite with walk in closet! You will love the cozy vibes in front of the gas fireplace this season and the welcoming covered patio out back for relaxing in the summer. Featured on HGTV in Dec.2020