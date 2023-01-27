This newly built home features a huge 22' gated RV Pad, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms--Perfect!Home is a short 5 min drive to booming downtown Independence and 21 min drive to downtown Salem. Featuring modern trends we know and love: Grand vaulted ceilings, Open concept floor plan, and a large primary suite with walk in closet! You will love the cozy vibes in front of the gas fireplace this season and the welcoming covered patio out back for relaxing in the summer. Featured on HGTV in Dec.2020
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany police officer was injured by flying glass during a shooting in North Albany on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The alleged victim was unable to give consent, police said.
During the trial, the now-13-year-old’s face reddened and eyes filled with tears because he is “haunted” by abuse from nearly a decade ago, the prosecutor said.
Police obtained a search warrant and called in the Linn County Regional SWAT Team to assist due to the suspect's history.
Worried about safety, Philomath officials directed city staff to order and install fencing for a housing development where excavation work created a water hazard.
Another apartment complex is in the works.
UPDATE: An affidavit alleges the suspect purposefully aimed at an officer's head.
These two facilities are on their way; what they mean for the local economy.
Sweet Home opened its first low-barrier shelter for people experiencing homelessness, the only one of its kind in East Linn County.
A work group, which has seen its share of internal drama, has published a 451-page working draft. Here's a first take.