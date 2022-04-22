3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $424,900

Like new in desirable Liberty Park! Home has a multitude of builder upgrades including LVP flooring, large covered patio, and more. Three bedrooms with two full baths. Open kitchen to living space with cozy fireplace. Kitchen has quartz counters with stylish backsplash. Spacious primary bedroom with LVP flooring, dual vanity in bath, and large walk-in closet. Fully fenced back yard with covered patio and covered front porch.