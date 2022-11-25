 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $424,990

Corner lot. Open kitchen with plenty of counter space and cupboard storage. White Quartz countertops and kitchen cabinets. Spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, Stand up shower and large walk in closet. The other two sizeable bedrooms share the second bathroom and round out this well-planned home. 2 car garage. Fully landscaped to include UGS front & backyard.

