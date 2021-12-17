 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $425,000

Fiber cement lap siding, 30yr architectural comp roofing, stone accents on front, 95.5% efficient gas furnaces w/ AC, kiln dry lumber and engineered I joist construction, LVP flooring in the main living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9? ceilings, soft close cabinets and drawers, granite or quartz countertops throughout, finished garages w/ man door, garage door openers, and key-less entry pads, front and back landscaping includes back yard fencing.

