3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $439,900

Fabulous curb appeal with this home, you will enjoy an efficient floor plan, large rooms and move in ready appearance. well painted kitchen with dinning area and view of backyard and access to patio. Livingroom with gas fire and large windows and plenty of room. Hugh master bathroom, bath and walk in closest, this room also has access to back patio. Full laundry room with access to the garage. You will enjoy the fully fenced yard and a court yard in front of the home. 100% ADA