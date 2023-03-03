Wonderful home just a few years old. Living room has 9’ ceilings, gas fireplace and flows into the kitchen with quartz countertops and oak shaker cabinets. Main suite has has walk in closet and back yard is low maintenance and fully fenced with no neighbor to the west. Low HOA fee per quarter.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several staff members from Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. in Corvallis, walked out during the school day Tuesday, Feb. 21…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Beavers baseball may get a new hitting facility at Goss Stadium.
A passenger died and the driver was injured in a crash Saturday morning when a vehicle turned in front of another near Monroe, south of Corvallis.
At their age, they need help from family members, for whom they would like to provide housing on their 64-acre property. So far, the county ha…