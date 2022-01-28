 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $445,000

One level home with stone accents, fiber cement lap siding, 30 yr architectural composition roofing, kiln dry lumber and engineered, I joist construction. Main living areas feature LVP flooring, upgraded carpet & pad in bedrooms, 9 ft ceilings throughout, granite or quartz countertops, soft close cabinets & drawers, lighted tray ceilings in Master Bedroom. 95.5% efficient gas furnace with A/C, finished garage with key-less entry pad & main door. Landscaping includes backyard fencing, covered patio.

