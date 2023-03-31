Standard features: Fiber cement lap siding, 30 year or better architectural comp roof, stone accents on front, 95.5 efficient gas furnace with AC, LVP flooring in the living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9' ceilings, lighted trey ceiling or vaulted in the master (when available), soft close cupboards and drawers, granite or quartz countertops throughout, finished garages with man door and keyless entry, front and back landscaping with irrigation, and fence with 1 man gate. Ask about builder incentives!
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $479,779
