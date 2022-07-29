Finished New Home! Fiber Cement lap siding, 30 years or better architectural comp roof, stone accents on the front, 95.5 efficient gas furnace with AC, LVP flooring in the living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9' ceilings, lighted tray ceiling or vaulted in the master (when available), soft close cupboards and drawers, granite or quartz countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, finished garage with man door and keyless entry front and back landscaping with irrigation and fence with one main gate.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's a local institution: The owner never paid himself a salary and would only take Christmas Day off.
When a local business owner opened a café in downtown Albany, he wanted to create a gathering space for the community — but not everyone has welcomed his business with open arms.
Approval is not yet final. Here's what we know so far.
From the moment she uttered her first words, Janessa Minta has been singing.
While the defendant had mental health issues, the judge said he knew what he was doing when he bit and stabbed his victim.
Power also was affected for Pacific Power customers
The Crescent Valley High boys basketball program has been a model of stability for nearly four decades.
Cole Rueck’s high school golf career didn’t end exactly as the Corvallis High graduate might have hoped. He led the Spartans to a 5A team state championship, but took second place in the individual competition.
Following a closed-door meeting Friday, July 29, Benton County officials voted unanimously to make a last and best offer of $5,477,700 for a North Corvallis property eyed for a new justice campus.
Rescued were two adults and four children.