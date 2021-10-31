 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $525,000

Pride of ownership abounds in this wonderful home in great Independence neighborhood. Formerly the builders home w/ many upgrades including solid oak floors, solid granite countertops, SS appliances w/ gas range, birch cabinets with soft close drawers, 21x20 theater room with built in surround system, master bedroom on main floor, RV concrete pad with 15x10 shed. 95% energy efficient gas furnace and AC. Meticulously landscaped & fenced backyard with access gate to future city park. LA is related to Seller

