3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $570,000

Hard to find to 2.29-acre hobby farm complete with a large shop, home office, shed, chicken coop, and an updated single level home. The home has been recently updated in 2021 with new siding, paint, windows, roof, flooring, and other property updates. This is your chance to live on your own hobby farm. It’s the perfect size for a hobby farm. The large 60 x 30 shop offers a huge workspace with animal stalls on the east wing, and additional workshop.