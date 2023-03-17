A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. Standard features: Fiber cement lap siding, 30 year or better architectural comp roof, stone accents on front, 95.5 efficient gas furnace with AC, LVP flooring in the living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9' ceilings, custom tile primary shower, soft close cupboards and drawers, granite or quartz counter tops throughout, Stainless steel appliances, finished garages with man door and keyless entry front and back landscaping with irrigation and fence with 1 man gate.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $575,000
