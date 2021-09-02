3 BR home on 2.73 acres close to Corvallis, Albany & Salem gives you true country living. Open floor plan w/tile & wood floors & vintage built-ins; balcony off one bedroom. Office w/separate entrance. Lots of storage. Home site not in flood plain. Yard w/raised beds, berries & fruit trees. Barn w/stalls, loafing shed, goat milking stand & produce storage room. Large shop w/covered open-air workspace. Chicken coop. Fenced & cross-fenced pasture. Good for organic farming or animal production.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $575,000
