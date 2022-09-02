Standard features: Fiber cement lap siding, 30 year or better architectural comp roof, stone accents on front, 95.5 efficient gas furnace with AC, LVP flooring in the living areas, upgraded carpet and pad, 9' ceilings, lighted tray ceiling in the master (when available), huge bonus room over 800 sqft!, soft-close cupboards and drawers, granite or quartz countertops throughout, finished garage with man door and keyless entry, front and back landscaping with irrigation and fence with 1 man gate.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $585,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident involved using a medication paid for by one patient on another.
This one is close to OSU, and the owners believe students will appreciate its quick delivery.
Corvallis’ emergency notification system, Corvallis Alert, is moving to a new platform.
The victim is described in court documents as having been “physically helpless” during the alleged incident.
Here's how high temperatures are expected to go.
An open house showcasing future improvements and fundraising for a 36-acre Corvallis park drew a buzzing crowd of citizens and city officials Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about the detour.
The work is to slow a landslide.
Students' mental health reached crisis levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, and local school districts in the mid-Willamette Valley are responding with increased counseling programs, hiring more mental health professionals and a focus on social-emotional learning in the classroom.
GAPS has a different definition of reasonable precautions it should take with unvaccinated employees.